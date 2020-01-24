New Delhi (Sputnik): The year 2020 started on an impactful note with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone movie “Chhapaak”, which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor, and Ajay Devgan starrer “Tanhaji”, based on the life of a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader Tanaji Malusare’s, clicking well with different strata of society.

It seems both “Chhapaak” and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” released on 10 January, were just teasers, as the trend of biopics is set to continue in coming months, with a lineup of filmmakers set to release their ambitious projects inspired by real-life fighters, warriors and controversial figures.

Deepika Padukone, who has portrayed some versatile roles in Bollywood films like “Padmaavat”, and “Bajirao Mastani”, touched upon the sensitive topic of acid attacks with her portrayal of the character Malti in “Chhapaak”, based on the true story of Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked by a man, whose entreaties for marriage were spurned by her.

© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova Actress Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Pain and Glory' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2019

Though the film did not reach the same box office success that Deepika's previous films have earned, it did manage to touch the hearts of many with its strong storyline.

On the other hand, “Tanhaji” is continuing to rule the Indian box office with figures that are going to reach Rs.2 billion ($28 million) on Friday. The film also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Keeping in mind the success of the biopic, many filmmakers are trying to touch the pulse of the moviegoers with more such projects and films, and here are some of them:

“Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”

This war biopic is based on the life of Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female officers to fly into a combat zone. With Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor playing the lead role, the film traces the life of Saxena, who along with her colleague flew into the combat zone during the India-Pakistan Kargil War of 1999 and evacuated injured soldiers.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is slated to release in March.

“83”

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and the star of “83”, a biopic based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev which tells the story of how India won the coveted Cricket World Cup in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will release in April along with dubbed version in Tamil and Telugu language.

“Shakuntala Devi -The Human-Computer.”

The every versatile Vidya Balan will be seen playing the lead role in this biopic based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, who was known as the "human computer". The film also stars young actors like Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

According to the information provided in the public domain, the movie will show how Shakuntala Devi conquered the world with numbers but was unable to win over her daughter's heart due to certain circumstances. The film will hit the screens in May 2020.

“Thalaivi”

The film has already garnered controversy for depicting the life of late politician J. Jayalalithaa, former late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who got herself into many legal troubles including the alleged misuse of her office while being in power in 1991–96.

With Kangana Ranaut played the role of Jayalalithaa, the film got into a legal tangle last year, with the Madras High Court allowing Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar to sue the film’s director A.L. Vijay for making a film on her aunt without her family’s consent, while just thinking about his commercial gain. Thalaivi is set to release in June.

“Shershah”

The film is a biopic on late Captain Vikram Batra, hero of the India-Pakistan conflict in Kargil in 1999. Captain Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration, for his courage during the conflict. He achieved martyrdom aged 24. Actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing the lead role in the film produced by notable filmmaker Karan Johar. It will hit the screens in July.

An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice.

Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.@Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/RJ4qj0sNPQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 16, 2020

“Gangubai Kathiawadi”

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and the star of the film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, a crime drama film written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is based on a chapter of acclaimed writer Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and depicts the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel located Maharashtra in the 1960s.

The actress recently shared the first look at the film and it went viral on the internet. The movie will release in September.

“Prithviraj”

The much anticipated “Prithviraj” is a historical period drama about the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar playing the lead role of Chauhan, while former Miss World Manushi Chhillar making her Bollywood debut with the film. She will play the role of Chauhan’s wife Samyukta. The film will release in November.

“Maidaan”

It is a sports drama directed and written by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma. The film features Ajay Devgn playing the role of real-life football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also the manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Rahim took Indian team to the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football tournament, hence making a history of becoming first-ever Asian country to achieve this place. The film is set to release in November this year.

“Kaagaaz”

Produced by actor Salman Khan and Karan Johar under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Dharma Productions, this film will show the struggle of Indian farmer Lal Bihari, who was officially declared dead and had to fight for 19 years to prove that he was alive. The final date of the release of the film is yet to be decided.

All said and done, it seems it won’t be wise to skip booking tickets on time to enjoy your favourite film.