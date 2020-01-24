Register
10:54 GMT24 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Cinema

    Brothel Owners and Controversial Politicians: Bollywood Takes Cue from Real Life for Reel Stories

    © CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/106181/26/1061812602.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202001241078121395-brothel-owners-and-controversial-politicians-bollywood-takes-cue-from-real-life-for-reel-stories/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The year 2020 started on an impactful note with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone movie “Chhapaak”, which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor, and Ajay Devgan starrer “Tanhaji”, based on the life of a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader Tanaji Malusare’s, clicking well with different strata of society.

    It seems both “Chhapaak” and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” released on 10 January, were just teasers, as the trend of biopics is set to continue in coming months, with a lineup of filmmakers set to release their ambitious projects inspired by real-life fighters, warriors and controversial figures.

    Deepika Padukone, who has portrayed some versatile roles in Bollywood films like “Padmaavat”, and “Bajirao Mastani”, touched upon the sensitive topic of acid attacks with her portrayal of the character Malti in “Chhapaak”, based on the true story of Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked by a man, whose entreaties for marriage were spurned by her.

    Actress Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Pain and Glory' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2019
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Actress Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Pain and Glory' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2019

    Though the film did not reach the same box office success that Deepika's previous films have earned, it did manage to touch the hearts of many with its strong storyline.

    On the other hand, “Tanhaji” is continuing to rule the Indian box office with figures that are going to reach Rs.2 billion ($28 million) on Friday. The film also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

    Keeping in mind the success of the biopic, many filmmakers are trying to touch the pulse of the moviegoers with more such projects and films, and here are some of them:

    “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”

    This war biopic is based on the life of Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female officers to fly into a combat zone. With Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor playing the lead role, the film traces the life of Saxena, who along with her colleague flew into the combat zone during the India-Pakistan Kargil War of 1999 and evacuated injured soldiers.

    Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is slated to release in March.

    “83”

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and the star of “83”, a biopic based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev which tells the story of how India won the coveted Cricket World Cup in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will release in April along with dubbed version in Tamil and Telugu language.

    “Shakuntala Devi -The Human-Computer.”

    The every versatile Vidya Balan will be seen playing the lead role in this biopic based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, who was known as the "human computer". The film also stars young actors like Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

    According to the information provided in the public domain, the movie will show how Shakuntala Devi conquered the world with numbers but was unable to win over her daughter's heart due to certain circumstances. The film will hit the screens in May 2020.

    “Thalaivi”

    The film has already garnered controversy for depicting the life of late politician J. Jayalalithaa, former late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who got herself into many legal troubles including the alleged misuse of her office while being in power in 1991–96.

    With Kangana Ranaut played the role of Jayalalithaa, the film got into a legal tangle last year, with the Madras High Court allowing Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar to sue the film’s director A.L. Vijay for making a film on her aunt without her family’s consent, while just thinking about his commercial gain. Thalaivi is set to release in June.

    “Shershah”

    The film is a biopic on late Captain Vikram Batra, hero of the India-Pakistan conflict in Kargil in 1999. Captain Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration, for his courage during the conflict. He achieved martyrdom aged 24. Actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing the lead role in the film produced by notable filmmaker Karan Johar. It will hit the screens in July.

    “Gangubai Kathiawadi”

    Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and the star of the film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, a crime drama film written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is based on a chapter of acclaimed writer Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and depicts the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel located Maharashtra in the 1960s.

    The actress recently shared the first look at the film and it went viral on the internet. The movie will release in September.

    “Prithviraj”

    The much anticipated “Prithviraj” is a historical period drama about the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar playing the lead role of Chauhan, while former Miss World Manushi Chhillar making her Bollywood debut with the film. She will play the role of Chauhan’s wife Samyukta. The film will release in November.

    “Maidaan”

    It is a sports drama directed and written by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma. The film features Ajay Devgn playing the role of real-life football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also the manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

    Rahim took Indian team to the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football tournament, hence making a history of becoming first-ever Asian country to achieve this place. The film is set to release in November this year.

    “Kaagaaz”

    Produced by actor Salman Khan and Karan Johar under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Dharma Productions, this film will show the struggle of Indian farmer Lal Bihari, who was officially declared dead and had to fight for 19 years to prove that he was alive. The final date of the release of the film is yet to be decided.

    All said and done, it seems it won’t be wise to skip booking tickets on time to enjoy your favourite film.

    Related:

    Bollywood's Deepika Padukone Becomes First Indian Actress to Star in Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Campaign
    Leaked Photos, Videos from Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh’s Next Film Excite Netizens
    Steamy Underwater Scenes Between Leads in Bollywood's ‘Malang’ Leave Netizens Asking for More
    Tags:
    hero, star, actor, India, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse