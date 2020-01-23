Leaked Photos, Videos from Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh’s Next Film Excite Netizens

Ranveer was in India’s western state of Gujarat to shoot a portion of his upcoming film, when much to the surprise of the makers, some photographs and videos from the set surfaced online, generating curiosity amongst his fans.
In the leaked pictures, one can see the actor wearing a striped pullover and straight pants. The video shows him riding on a scooter and waving to his fans.
A glimpse of their favourite actor has left social media users star struck and they can’t wait for the film to hit the screens.
Oh my god 😍💋❤️❤️❤️❤️ #JayeshbhaiJordaar pic.twitter.com/Og809semgZ— khadija🌙 (@Khadija98485661) January 23, 2020
Jayesh bhai jordar movie shooting idar ranveer Singh new osm look #ranveersingh #JayeshbhaiJordaar #shalinipanday #gujratimovie #idar @RanveerOfficial @jayeshbhaijorrdar @manavmanglani @voompla @tv9gujarati pic.twitter.com/dZWkHJvTcd— Azim meman (@azeemmemon3325) January 23, 2020
Jayeshbhai Jordaar LEAK of Photos of Ft. Ranveer Singh In His Gujju Avatar Is A Treat To Watch https://t.co/te1ZEl5ZRo pic.twitter.com/otEShEho4p— Bollywood News Inside (@bollywoodnewsfb) January 22, 2020
Its a do or die for Divyang and all the pictures and videos from the sets only prove that he is putting all his effort to make a good film. 🤞 #JayeshbhaiJordaar— harsh. (@Harsh1904MJ) January 22, 2020
📷| Fans waving to Ranveer Singh on the Sets of Jayeshbhai Jordaar in Dar ♥️ pic.twitter.com/W44vmTXBP5— Ranveer Singh TB (@Ranveertbt) January 22, 2020
@RanveerOfficial— Pathik Patel 🇮🇳 (@pathikpatel4351) January 22, 2020
Ranveersingh in idar himatnagar for film shooting on #IdariyoGadh#idar #himatnagar#Sabarkantha pic.twitter.com/IJmpsjyctM
The first look from “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” was released in December 2019 and soon after hitting the web, it went viral. The actor is taking on the role of an “ordinary” man from India’s Gujarat State, who does something “extraordinary".
Apart from this project, Ranveer will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial “83”, a biopic based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and focuses on the time when India won the coveted Cricket World Cup in 1983.
