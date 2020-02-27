Indian Cricketer Shakes A Leg to Bollywood Song In Australia

New Delhi (Sputnik): The latest release “Love Aaj Kal” featuring Bollywood stars Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan might not have struck the right chord with moviegoers, but its song “Haan Main Galat” did manage to get some fan following for its peppy beats.

The party song “Haan Main Galat” from the Bollywood film “Love Aaj Kal” bowled over Jemimah Rodriguez of the Indian women's cricket team who was seen shaking a leg on the track with an ‘off-duty security guard’ on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup that is taking place in Australia.

The video was initially posted by International Cricket Council (ICC) on their Twitter page with the caption, "Yes, Jemimah Rodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the T20 World Cup," the post read.

Now Bollywood’s latest sensation Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account to reshare the video and ask the cricketer to bring home the cup and be sure to invite the “Security guard to Bollywood”.

The Indian women’s cricket team became the first side to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, with a three-run win over New Zealand. The match is taking place in Australia.

The second edition of the much-anticipated Bollywood film "Love Aaj Kal" made headlines for the on-screen romance and chemistry between lead pair Kartik and Sara. It was released on 14 February.