Just-Released Bollywood Films About Gay Love and Horror Leaked Online

Two of Bollywood’s latest releases, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan" (Be Extra Careful of Marriage) a gay romance starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and “Bhoot: Part One the Haunted Ship”, a horror film starring Vicky Kaushal, didn't spend long in cinemas before they were leaked online.

The films were posted online by a piracy website named Tamilrockers within less than 24 hours of their release in theatres.

The website had previously leaked other Bollywood films, like “Good Newwz”, “Dabangg 3”, “Chhapaak” starring Deepika Padukone, and the recently-released films “Love Aaj Kal” and “Jawaani Jaaneman”.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film on “Gay Love” grabbed headlines for its unconventional storyline and was even applauded by President of US Donald Trump on social media.

“Bhoot: Part One the Haunted Ship” is based on a true story, where a couple enter an abandoned ship lying abandoned on a beach in Mumbai.



Ayushmann Khurrana has gained recognition for his work in films like "Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and “Badhaai Ho”. He won India's National Film Award for his role in “Andhadhun”.



Vicky Kaushal was praised for her impeccable role in “Uri: The Surgical Strike”.