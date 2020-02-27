Register
    Greta Thunberg

    ‘It Should Be Cancelled’: Netizens React to UK Police Warning About Greta Thunberg’s Climate Protest

    The 17-year-old activist, who took a gap year to raise awareness about the effects of climate change has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. According to bookmakers, Thunberg is the favourite to win the award.

    Social media users were enraged after police in the British city of Bristol warned parents that children could be crushed during a climate protest attended by environmentalist Greta Thunberg. Avon and Somerset Police said they will be unable to provide adequate security measures at the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration as thousands of people are expected to attend the event, including people from other parts of Britain.

    "Social media has gone viral with interest which leads me to believe it will be thousands of people. We have confirmation of people travelling from across the UK by car, bus, coach, and train. In terms of big crowds, they are dynamic in nature and there is the potential for trips, slips, falls, and crushing", said Superintendent Andy Benett.

    The news sparked a furore on social media with people saying that the event should be cancelled.

    ​Some social media users expressed frustration over the event being approved despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Although most of the cases (78,000) have been reported in mainland China, the World Health Organisation said that the number of new incidents reported outside China has exceeded those inside the country.

    ​Others were annoyed that the climate protest is being held in Britain instead of countries considered the biggest polluters.

    ​Some netizens were upset at the event being held on a weekday, when children should be in school.

    ​Some users claimed the event is just a chance for many children to skip school and said if the climate protest had been organised during the weekend most wouldn’t bother to attend.

    ​Paraphrasing the popular saying: If you want to change the world, start with your room.

    ​Others criticised Thunberg for being a puppet of the left and for the lack of proposals on how to improve the environment.

    ​In 2018, Greta Thunberg left school to devote her time to drawing attention to effects of climate change. She staged lone protests on the streets of Sweden, including in front of the Swedish Parliament. Several years later her campaign gained public attention with millions of people across the world taking part in climate strikes. The 17-year-old has attended and spoken at major summits and conferences, including one at the United Nations, where she berated world leaders for the lack of action. Time magazine named her 2019 Person of the Year and Thunberg was recently nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

    United Kingdom, Bristol, climate change, Greta Thunberg
    Votre message a été envoyé!
