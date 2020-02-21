Trump's Supporters Allegedly Boo Greta Thunberg at Colorado Springs Rally Over 'TIME' Magazine

Donald Trump has met with his supporters at the Colorado Springs rally where he taunted Greta Thunberg for beating him out for Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' title in 2019.

US President Donald Trump has complained that he lost to Greta Thunberg this year as Time magazine's Person of the Year but noted that he had won earlier.

"This year I got beaten out by Greta — you know Greta?" he said, prompting the boos, as quoted by the Independent.

While complaining about Time Magazine, Trump goads his audience into booing teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg pic.twitter.com/vz3MS1twuw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2020

​"Last year I got beaten out — I've won it, but when the world revolves around all of us, we should be chosen," he added. "I mean, we've won it. But we should win it every single year."

Earlier this year, Donald Trump, whom Time magazine declared Person of the Year in 2016, criticised Greta Thunberg for her protesting the lack of international action on climate change. At the World Economic Forum, Trump noted that he would have loved to have heard Thunberg speak there, while also noting that the climate change activist "beat me out on Time magazine".

At the time when the decision was announced, POTUS described it as "ridiculous", sending out a tweet that read, "Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!"