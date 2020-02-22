Man's Impact: Seagulls Spotted Playing With Sex Toy in California

After noticing what kind of object the seagulls decided to play with, the photographer reasoned that “you can’t help but find humour in it".

A conservation photographer named Jennifer Warner has recently managed to capture a peculiar sight during a visit to the Children’s Pool in La Jolla, California, where she spotted some seagulls playing with a rather unusual object.

According to Gizmodo, at first Warren thought that the item the birds were so focused upon was just a piece of plastic junk, but upon closer examination, she realised that it was actually a dildo.

​"Before realising what the object was, I was annoyed and mad, because plastic pollution is a real serious problem, and as a conservation photographer I’m documenting human impacts on wildlife," she told the media outlet. "But when I realised what it was, while the other emotions still existed, you can’t help but find humour in it."

And as photos hit social media, some netizens seemed to be amused by that scene.

