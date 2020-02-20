Birdy Meddling: Pigeons Wearing MAGA Hats Released in Las Vegas Prior to Trump's Visit - Video

The birds, "supporting" the US president were spotted in the city on the verge of the recent Democratic debates, which witnessed ex-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg joining the event.

An anonymous group, called Pigeons United To Interfere Now (P.U.T.I.N.) has claimed it launched numerous pigeons wearing tiny MAGA hats and even one bird with a huge blonde wig over Las Vegas, Nevada, to support President Donald Trump.

According to the group, it was an act of "aerial protest", and the birds were sent to the city late Tuesday night, prior to Trump's visit to Las Vegas and the Democratic presidential debates.

The organisers of the event have also published a video, featuring the pigeons, with a voiceover of dialogue from the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie "The Birds".