Donald Trump Takes Shots at ‘Mini’ Mike Bloomberg, ‘Crazy’ Bernie Sanders at Rally Amid Dem Debates

While billionaire Michael Bloomberg was fighting off attacks from rivals at his first debates in the Democratic nomination race, the current US president, running for a second term in office, also launched an offensive against him. Donald Trump’s regular targets, however, did not escape the presidential roast either.

US President Donald Trump has ridiculed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, competing for the Democratic nomination, for spending $411 million on advertising and for “buying” his candidacy. Another Democratic candidate Tom Steyer and Trump’s 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton were also on the receiving end of Trump’s ire.

"Mini Mike has spent $411 million so far. That idiot [Tom] Steyer, we call him impeachment Steyer, he spent $210 million and look where that got him? I think he got one-third of one percent in Iowa. I never even heard of him. Hillary [Clinton] spent three times more than we did and lost”, Trump concluded, as cited by Fox News.

Trump then shifted to the Democratic debates in Nevada as he was speaking at a rally in Phoenix to trash Bloomberg, who came under fire from other candidates during his first debate.

"Now they have a new member of the crew, Mini Mike. No boxes, we call him no boxes. I hear he's getting pounded tonight. I hear they're pounding him. I think he spent all this money, he has maybe 15 points. Hey, fake news, how many points does he have? They won't tell you the truth. MSDNC [sic] is worse than CNN, and they're all pretty bad”, he said.

He continuously roasted Bloomberg throughout the speech. Democratic frontrunner, Senator Bernie Sanders didn’t come out unscathed either, with Trump blasting his healthcare plan claiming 180 million would lose coverage under it. POTUS also took a shot at Democrats in Washington, saying that they were "more extreme than ever before”.

"They're taking it from crazy Bernie”, the US president concluded, adding later: "Socialist Democrats want to destroy American health care. We’re trying to protect it, and we’re going to protect pre-existing conditions”.

As an example of the Democrats’ poor management, he brought up the ObamaCare website healthcare.gov, which cost $5 billion according to Trump, but was initially discovered to have bugs and glitches.

"Barron could have built you a website for about $2”, Trump boasted of his youngest son’s computer skills.

He also lambasted the Democrats’ latest tech fail with the vote-counting app in Iowa, where it was unclear who won the caucuses because of technical issues.

"I hear a lot of bad things about their vote count. I hear they don't know what they're doing with the vote count in Iowa”, he said, also lauding his success there, adding: "We set a record in Iowa, we had more votes than anybody's ever had for an incumbent president”.