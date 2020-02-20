'No, It's Not Blood': Parent Flamingos Feed Milk to Their Babies – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Flamingos are one the most beautiful migratory birds in India. These creatures fly in from faraway places like Africa during the winter, breed and then return to their home before summer sets in on the Indian subcontinent.

Identified by their long necks, stick-like legs, and pink feathers, flamingos are not the same colour when they are born. They are pink because of the algae they consume.

This is not the only unique thing about them. In a video shared on social media, the large birds look like they were fighting but were actually just feeding their babies.

​Parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed their young. The crop milk is made up of protein and fat rich cells of the lining of crop, which is part of the alimentary canal where food is stored before digestion.