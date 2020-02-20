'No, It's Not Blood': Parent Flamingos Feed Milk to Their Babies – Video

Identified by their long necks, stick-like legs, and pink feathers, flamingos are not the same colour when they are born. They are pink because of the algae they consume.
This is not the only unique thing about them. In a video shared on social media, the large birds look like they were fighting but were actually just feeding their babies.
Parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed their young. The crop milk is made up of protein and fat rich cells of the lining of crop, which is part of the alimentary canal where food is stored before digestion.
No they are not fighting. This is one of the most amazing thing in nature. Parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed young ones. See how together they are doing it. Source: Science Channel. pic.twitter.com/GrJr4irGox— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 20, 2020
