She's a Maniac: Flamingo Dancing on Water

A pink flamingo was captured on video while dancing in the water on a beach in Aruba in 2017. The bird appears to be running without moving anywhere, supposedly trying to find something in the water.
Social media users have added a song by Michael Sembello – Maniac, from 1983, to the footage, making it both funny and entertaining.
🌴Sound On! Flamingo Flashdance Edit by @neontalk 🎞Photo license: @thegrayhome 🎵Michael Sembello – Maniac. 1983.
