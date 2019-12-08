She's a Maniac: Flamingo Dancing on Water

Flamingos enjoy roaming on a beach located on a small island just off Aruba called Renaissance. It is owned by the Renaissance Aruba Resort.

A pink flamingo was captured on video while dancing in the water on a beach in Aruba in 2017. The bird appears to be running without moving anywhere, supposedly trying to find something in the water.

Social media users have added a song by Michael Sembello – Maniac, from 1983, to the footage, making it both funny and entertaining.