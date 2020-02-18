When Predator Becomes Prey: Badger Fights Off Snake and Jackal in Incredible Showdown - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): While the heart-pounding moments of fights between animals are a routine affair in the wild, the trio-battle between a honey badger, python, and jackal is sure to keep wildlife enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

The wildlife showdown started with a badger lying helpless in the clutches of a snake, trying to squeeze the life out of its prey by coiling around it. But a twist of events happened when a jackal intervened, taking away the serpent’s concentration.

The sneaky badger finally escaped the clutches of the python and attacked it fiercely. Both the jackal and badger cornered the snake attacking it simultaneously.

Soon another jackal entered the fray, and a tug of war began between the badger and jackal to snatch away the snake for a meal. The initial prey, the badger, finally came out as the winner of the fierce fight by securing its snack.

#Nature is truly amazing! This video starts with #python almost killing & eating the Honey Badger when the #Jackal comes in resulting in a 3-way contest. In the end, the Badger managed to kill the python & even snatch it away from the Jackals.#Wildlife @ParveenKaswan @WWFINDIA pic.twitter.com/wa0fsLKEig — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 17, 2020

The video, originally shared by Roselyne Kerjosse with Caters Clip, is reported to be from Chobe Park, Botswana.