Excuse Me! Lion Family Gives Way to Motorcyclist After Coming Face to Face in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): A biker in the Indian state of Gujarat was caught off guard by a lioness and her cubs as he made a blind turn and ran into the lion family, who were taking a casual stroll.

The family of three was passing through a narrow road of an adjoining village of Gujarat state’s Gir National Park when the incident occurred.

The motorcyclist, who seems to be a daily commuter, was taken aback by the unusual sight of a lioness and halted his vehicle.

This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans' space. @ParveenKaswan @SanctuaryAsia @WWFINDIA @susantananda3 @NatGeoIndia pic.twitter.com/9yPM7Vvldc — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 3, 2020

Fortunately, the lioness seemed to be in no mood to confront humans and minded her way by straying into the farmland with her kids.

The video clip shows the Asiatic lioness and her cubs just at a hand’s distance from the biker, who stood there awestruck, watching the majestic animal moving away instead of turning furious and attacking.

India's Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is home to a number of endangered Asiatic lions, leopards, hyenas, and jackals, among a variety of mammals, birds, reptiles, and other wild animals.

In India, the population of lions was estimated at 411 in 2010 and just 359 in 2005. The latest 14th Asiatic Lion Census 2015 showed an increase in the population of lions to 523, up 27% from 2010.