Territorial Battle: Two Fully Grown Tigers Fight for Domination in Indian Forest - Video

An elite officer of India’s Forest Service has shared a video, which shows two fully grown-up tigers fighting for territorial dominance.
The video, which was apparently recorded at a Kanha Tiger Reserve in Central Madhya Pradesh, depicts the two roaring at each other before exchanging blows with their claws. The footage also shows several tourists watching the fight from a safe distance.
Territorial fight between two full grown #tigers. Listen with headphones. The powerful Roar and it's echo from Indian #forests. Forwarded via Whatsapp by friend. pic.twitter.com/YazNX2DLbS— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 14, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)