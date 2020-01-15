'Nothings Gonna Ruin It': Video of Man Calmly Sitting During Fierce Clash in Kebab Shop Goes Viral

A customer of a kebab shop in England came into the spotlight of Twitterians after he was caught on camera enjoying his meal amid spiraling tensions between other visitors that culminated in a bitter encounter.

Despite raging skirmishes unfolding in the kebab shop, the customer stayed stoically calm and continuing eating his food, refocusing his attention from time to time either to his smartphone or to the fight.

The fight reportedly took place last week at Ken’s Kebabs in Portsmouth, according to Fox News. The customer, identified as Chris Hill, was reportedly relaxing at the cafe after going out to a pub.

The video of the incident has been viewed over 21 million times on Twitter since it was posted.

Wow fight In kens kebab pic.twitter.com/WcvGgE2kqY — Beth Deakin✨ (@xbethdeakin) January 11, 2020

​Twitterati were shocked at the man's calm, with some joking and making guesses at what was behind the peaceful outward appearance of the customer.

Fella's been looking forward to that kebab all day, and nothings gonna ruin it for him 👌 pic.twitter.com/9IhnikS90f — ray wilson (@razor05pj) January 11, 2020

This dude trying to placate the situation with a Jedi mind trick pic.twitter.com/A2bhVcwtr7 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) January 12, 2020