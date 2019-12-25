King of the Jungle in Action: Lion Teaches Insolent Hyenas a Lesson

A dramatic lion-hyena standoff took place in Kenya's Maasai Mara game reserve in which a pack of hyenas found itself at odds with a couple of lions over a zebra carcass.

In a video captured by the channel Maasai Sightings, hyenas are seen shooing away a hungry lioness that wanted to join the feast and claim the zebra for herself.

However, this brazen behaviour against a lady could not be left unnoticed, as her majestic spouse arrived to have it out with the uncivilised pack.

Upon seeing the big cat from afar, the hyenas cowardly run away, leaving dinner behind for both the lion and the lioness to enjoy.