Life Imitates Art: Baboon Recreates 'Lion King' Scene, Carrying Adorable Cub - Video

According to safari guide Kurt Schultz, a lost lion cub was surrounded by baboons – but instead of attacking the little predator, one of the primates took the kitty up high into a marula tree and comforted it, holding the cub like Rafiki held baby Simba in the animated movie.
All the while, other apes were standing beneath the tree, like animals in the "Circle of life" – but let's hope they were not very mean to their little prince afterwards.
Watch the INCREDIBLE and never-before-seen moment a male baboon stole a lion cub and starts grooming it, while it is alive and healthy. This amazing sighting was seen while on a safari with @kurtsafarico yesterday on the S21 near Skukuza! It is almost like a scene right out of the Lion King.
