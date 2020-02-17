Chinese Porn Instead of Education? Prince Harry’s Charity Page Sent Guests on Rogue Journey

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex, who sent out shock waves earlier this year, after he announced that he and his wife Meghan are leaving royal duties and going to become financially independent, features in a new scandal. It cannot boast the magnitude of Megxit but has delivered several giggle moments.

The website of the British Royal Family has redirected visitors to the page, dedicated to one of its patronage charities, to a Chinese porn platform, offering live X-rated shows, several media outlets reported.

The organisation in the centre of the blunder is the charity Dolen Cymru, founded in 1985 and designed to help to develop educational links, links for young people, health, churches, and women’s groups in Wales and Lesotho. Apart from a short description, the charity, which lists the Duke of Sussex as a patron, had a link to what should be its website. However, users were thrown onto the porn site instead.

Whether the royal website was hacked, or whether the wrong URL was inserted by mistake, is now unclear. By the time of publication, the link http://www.waleslesotholink.org/ has been corrected, and it now leads to the actual page of Dolen Cymru.

The gaffe did not seem to disappoint online commenters.

And suddenly the website received many more views 😂😂 https://t.co/KLCDx1iuoe — Krissy 🇬🇧❤ (@KurlyKrissy) February 17, 2020

Certainly much more interesting content 😂 — 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Xander🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@xander_09) February 17, 2020

I bet this site will now be inundated with shady characters looking for porn😂😂😂 Royal Family website links to porn site instead of Prince Harry charity https://t.co/D2XX2XjSxS via @MetroUK — 💜Jacqui Sneed-Plowman💚LOVENHS❤️#IANLAVERY4ME✊🌹 (@jacqui703) February 17, 2020

​As the British outlet Metro reports, the 35-year-old prince visited the African country and met the organisation’s members in 2004 when he took a gap year placement there before joining the Army. Several years later, he became a patron of Dolen Cymru in 2007.

“I am so very proud to be associated with Dolen Cymru. The work that it does in assisting and encouraging organisations and individuals in Wales to establish contact and foster friendships with their counterparts in Lesotho is quite invaluable. I know from my own work in Lesotho, just how important such links are,” he said then.