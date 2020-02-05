"It’s Boring in Canada": Netizens Agog as Madonna Urges Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Move to NYC

As Madonna touted her apartment at Central Park West to Harry and Meghan, a considerable number of social media users proceeded to bash her online over her remarks about Canada.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move to distance themselves from the British Royal Family, legendary pop singer Madonna has suddenly made what appears to be an offer for them to move to the United States instead of Canada.

Delivering this message via an Instagram video captioned "Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?", Madonna advised the ex-royals not to "run off to Canada" as it is "so boring there".

"I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West, it’s two bedroom. It’s got the best view of Manhattan, with the best balcony", the pop legend mused.

She also remarked that "Buckingham Palace got nothing on CPW", and when a male voice can be heard adding that "the view is better", Madonna quips: "Yeah, for sure. A bunch of guys in woolly hats."

When news of this development hit social media, however, quite a few netizens appeared to have taken a dim view of Madonna’s initiative and of her opinion of Canada.

On 8 January, Harry and Meghan made a surprise reveal by announcing that they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.

Having ceased being working members of the British Royal Family, the couple will no longer be able to use royal titles and will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.