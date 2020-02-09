Register
19:20 GMT09 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘We Don’t Forgive You’: Netizens Chastise Amber Heard for Hitting Her Ex Johnny Depp

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Viral
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107533/50/1075335007.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202002091078268598-we-dont-forgive-you-netizens-chastise-amber-heard-for-hitting-her-ex-johnny-depp/

    The Hollywood star shocked the public in 2016 when she claimed that she'd been the victim of domestic violence, alleging that her husband beat her and tore her hair. Depp refuted the accusations and claimed that he was innocent. For a long time, however, it seemed that the public was on Amber Heard’s side…

    Social media users chastised Hollywood star Amber Heard for physically abusing her ex-husband Johnny Depp after the 33-year-old actress posted a new photo on her Instagram. The beautiful suit the young woman was wearing in the fresh photo was not enough to placate the anger of netizens, who accused her of hypocrisy and branded her 'savage' after the Daily Mail published a tape, where the actress admitted to hitting her husband.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Oh you know, just a quick sparkle moment to zhuzh it up!

    Публикация от Amber Heard (@amberheard)

    While there have been some positive replies to the post, most netizens unleashed a barrage of criticism at the Hollywood star, who is also a human rights activist, with one calling her "savage". "We won’t forgive you for what you have done", wrote one user. "She acts like she did nothing wrong", wrote the other user. "Somebody buy this girl her tent so she can finally open her circus" wrote the third.

    Other netizens spoke of media hypocrisy when it comes to coverage of news when men become victims of domestic of abuse and lamented the fact that the actress was allowed to be at the upcoming Oscars awards ceremony.

    An online petition calling on Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment to remove Heard from the movie Aquaman 2 has been launched following the publication of the audio clip where Heard and Depp speak at an informal therapy session. The petition has already received over 163,000 signatures.

    During the conversation Heard, who is an advocate for women’s rights and an outspoken supporter of equality, admits that she "did start a physical fight" with her husband.

    During an argument, Depp mentioned that the actress severely injured him when she threw a bottle of vodka at him, which broke and cut the tip of his finger. Heard replied: "You can please tell people that it was a fair fight and see what the jury and the judge thinks. Tell the world, Johnny, tell them Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim too of domestic violence... And see how many people believe or side with you."

    Depp also told his spouse in the audio clip that when their arguments intensify and lead to insults and physical altercations, the two should go to their corners and be alone for some time, as he fears that otherwise, their struggle may lead to a divorce or that the two may actually kill each other. To that, Heard replied:

    "I can't promise that it will all be perfect. I can't promise you I won't get physical again. God I f**king sometimes I get so mad I lose it. I can f**king promise you I will do everything to change. I promise you."

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot in February of 2015, but 15 months later Heard filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, accusing Depp of physical assault, a claim he denies. After Heard penned an op-ep in The Washington Post where among other things she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and claimed he himself was a victim of domestic violence.

    Tags:
    Hollywood, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse