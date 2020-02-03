‘We Are Not in Kansas Anymore’? Netizens Baffled After Donald Trump Makes a Gaffe About Super Bowl

Netizens clashed swords after US President Donald Trump made a gaffe about the winner of the Super Bowl in a Twitter post. In his tweet the 45th president not only congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their impressive victory, but also the state of Kansas apparently forgetting that the football team is based in the state of Missouri.
Twelve minutes later Trump corrected his tweet, but it seems it was too late...
We saw the first tweet.— Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) February 3, 2020
The new tweet did not stop the torrent of sarcastic comments with users mocking the president.
I'm surprised he didn't think "Chiefs" is a state.— JRehling (@JRehling) February 3, 2020
"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are from Kansas City, which is in KANSAS! Soon I will be heading back to Washington D.C., which is in the Great State of WASHINGTON!"— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) February 3, 2020
Some users suggested that the president is so good at making funny gaffes that he should try out comedy for himself and become a writer for Saturday Night Live, while others spoke of his previous mistakes, saying the 45th president can’t get anything right.
Lmao you did it again. You could write for SNL LOL— SHERI LELAND (@leland777) February 3, 2020
Did Trump retweet the correct state...seriously does this guy get anything right?— Craig Liddell (@CraigLiddell58) February 3, 2020
Some users thought the map of the United States would soon undergo slight changes and honed their meme skills.
Sharpie Time!!! pic.twitter.com/fHktMkP7hV— ElElegante101 (@skolanach) February 3, 2020
February 3, 2020
Many users made a reference to the movie Wizard of Oz, where the main character Dorothy, who lived in Kansas suddenly appeared in the magical land of Oz.
Dodo, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore. pic.twitter.com/UokPL6sSDp— Chicago7 (@15Lightning7) February 3, 2020
While about half of the Twitter crowd made fun of Trump as much as possible, the other half defended Trump saying it’s easy to mix up Kansas City, in the state of Missouri with the one that is in the state of Kansas.
No worries, there's a Kansas City Missouri and a Kansas City Kansas...— Deplorable🎃Texan (@MediaJuggernaut) February 3, 2020
Ignore these pompous fact checking jackwagons...#KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/9CS9HQ2iMh
Who cares. Everyone makes mistakes. He’s still the best President ever— Aletheia Veritas (@TheTruthDomain) February 3, 2020
Other social media users said that the football team belongs to both states and that Trump’s mistake cannot be compared with blunders made by his predecessor Democrat Barack Obama, who in 2008 said he visited 57 US states, despite the fact that there are only 50.
Mr President, it doesn't matter what state you say, here in Kansas City we are all members of the #ChiefsKingdom— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 3, 2020
Both Kansas and Missouri are proud of our @Chiefs !!
CHAMPS BABY!
Not a really big error considering most of the employees and fans live just as much in Kansas as Missouri. I guess some of you dimwits forget that Obama thought there were 57 states. 🙄— DougColo12 (@Colo12Doug) February 3, 2020
Make the Kansas City Chiefs Great Again! Anyone?
The Chiefs never won a super bowl under Obama. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!— SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) February 3, 2020
