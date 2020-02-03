‘We Are Not in Kansas Anymore’? Netizens Baffled After Donald Trump Makes a Gaffe About Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs made a stunning comeback against the San Francisco 49ers beating them 31-20. This is their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. The 49ers also entered history becoming the third team to give up a 10-point lead in the final.

Netizens clashed swords after US President Donald Trump made a gaffe about the winner of the Super Bowl in a Twitter post. In his tweet the 45th president not only congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their impressive victory, but also the state of Kansas apparently forgetting that the football team is based in the state of Missouri.

Twelve minutes later Trump corrected his tweet, but it seems it was too late...

We saw the first tweet. — Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) February 3, 2020

​The new tweet did not stop the torrent of sarcastic comments with users mocking the president.

I'm surprised he didn't think "Chiefs" is a state. — JRehling (@JRehling) February 3, 2020

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are from Kansas City, which is in KANSAS! Soon I will be heading back to Washington D.C., which is in the Great State of WASHINGTON!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) February 3, 2020

​Some users suggested that the president is so good at making funny gaffes that he should try out comedy for himself and become a writer for Saturday Night Live, while others spoke of his previous mistakes, saying the 45th president can’t get anything right.

Lmao you did it again. You could write for SNL LOL — SHERI LELAND (@leland777) February 3, 2020

Did Trump retweet the correct state...seriously does this guy get anything right? — Craig Liddell (@CraigLiddell58) February 3, 2020

​Some users thought the map of the United States would soon undergo slight changes and honed their meme skills.

​Many users made a reference to the movie Wizard of Oz, where the main character Dorothy, who lived in Kansas suddenly appeared in the magical land of Oz.

Dodo, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore. pic.twitter.com/UokPL6sSDp — Chicago7 (@15Lightning7) February 3, 2020

​While about half of the Twitter crowd made fun of Trump as much as possible, the other half defended Trump saying it’s easy to mix up Kansas City, in the state of Missouri with the one that is in the state of Kansas.

No worries, there's a Kansas City Missouri and a Kansas City Kansas...



Ignore these pompous fact checking jackwagons...#KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/9CS9HQ2iMh — Deplorable🎃Texan (@MediaJuggernaut) February 3, 2020

Who cares. Everyone makes mistakes. He’s still the best President ever — Aletheia Veritas (@TheTruthDomain) February 3, 2020

​Other social media users said that the football team belongs to both states and that Trump’s mistake cannot be compared with blunders made by his predecessor Democrat Barack Obama, who in 2008 said he visited 57 US states, despite the fact that there are only 50.

Mr President, it doesn't matter what state you say, here in Kansas City we are all members of the #ChiefsKingdom



Both Kansas and Missouri are proud of our @Chiefs !!



CHAMPS BABY! — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 3, 2020

Not a really big error considering most of the employees and fans live just as much in Kansas as Missouri. I guess some of you dimwits forget that Obama thought there were 57 states. 🙄 — DougColo12 (@Colo12Doug) February 3, 2020

​Make the Kansas City Chiefs Great Again! Anyone?