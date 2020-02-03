Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Super Bowl 54 With Dramatic 31-20 Win Over SF 49ers, Claim Lombardi Trophy

The Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday won NFL Super Bowl LIV, defeating the San Francisco 49ers. The game took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at the halftime show and former Disney star Demi Lovato sang the US national anthem.

The Chiefs scored 31 to the 49ers' 20. This was the 6th Super Bowl game at the Hard Rock Stadium, which was packed to capacity in America's grandest sports spectacle.

The first quarter ended with a 7-3 score with the Chiefs ahead. The second quarter was tied at 10-10. The third quarter ended at 20-10 with the 49ers sporting a comfortable lead. The thrilling game ended with a final score of 31-20, after the Chiefs exploded on the field in a dramatic passing and running attack.

The Kansas City Chiefs have claimed their first Lombardi trophy in 50 years. The big win comes fifty years after Kansas City beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970, played in New Orleans, Louisiana.

​The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history to give up a 10-point lead in the second half after blowing the 20-10 advantage and losing 31-20.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 24, led the Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final minutes of play, as they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row. "We never lost faith. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down and we found a way to win in the end", the Chiefs quarterback told reporters after the game.

Mahomes was named MVP after the game, becoming the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, adding to his credentials as the NFL's next superstar.

The 49ers were chasing a record-equaling sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

This is the 11th time that the Miami area has played host to the Super Bowl. The first five were at the now-demolished Orange Bowl in Miami's Little Havana neighbourhood, while the rest have been at Miami Gardens - inside a building now branded as Hard Rock Stadium.

The Chiefs and the 49ers both started the now completed 2109-2020 NFL season in Florida.