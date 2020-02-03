Register
00:18 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

    Trump in Super Bowl Pregame Show Predicts Pelosi Political Downfall

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107820/81/1078208101.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002031078207990-trump-in-super-bowl-pregame-show-predicts-pelosi-political-downfall/

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spearheaded the Dem-triggered impeachment of US President Donald Trump. Pelosi accused Trump of soliciting foreign power to meddle US policy in a bid to undermine what some believe to be his main political rival in the upcoming presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden.

    During Sunday's Super Bowl LIV pregame show, Trump told Fox News that Pelosi's "worst nightmare" has come true, predicting her political demise as the impeachment process nears its culmination.

    "I think she's a very confused, very nervous woman [...] "I don't think she wanted to do this [...] I think she really knew what was going to happen, and her worst nightmare has happened. I don't think she's gonna be there too long, either. I think that the radical left -- and she's sorta radical left too, by the way -- but I think the radical left is gonna take over", Trump said, cited by Fox News.

    Trump confirmed that the annual State of the Union address would take place as scheduled on Tuesday - a day before the US Senate is set to vote on two impeachment articles against him.

    Trump accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of "rigging the election again", blaming Democrats for a change in rules in a bid to help newly-minted Dem presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg appear in the next debates.

    The GOP-controlled Senate voted on Friday to ban additional witnesses and documents in the removal trial for Trump's impeachment. Lawmakers from the upper chamber scheduled the final removal vote for Wednesday, 5 February, prompting rumors that the quick vote without additional evidence - as well as a GOP majority - would likely acquit Trump and allow him to remain in the office in spite of being impeached.

    Senate Democrats wanted former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify, particularly after an unpublished manuscript of his forthcoming book was leaked. In an explosive revelation, Bolton confirmed that Trump had ordered pressuring Ukraine to investigate his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Pelosi Slams Senators Who Voted Against Witnesses at Impeachment Trial as Trump’s 'Accomplices'
    The lengthy impeachment hearings in the Dem-controlled US House kicked off last fall after a whistleblower - whose identity remains a riddle for the public and media - alleged that Trump prodded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. Zelensky and Trump subsequently denied the accusation.

    The Trump White House claimed that a complete and accurate transcript of the controversial July phone call was released, although it was later reported that many elements had been redacted.

    The Dems appeared to ignore the 'unredacted' transcript and subpoenaed dozens of people - although the whistleblower, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were not questioned - culminating in the December 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump, the third president to be impeached in US history.

    Related:

    Live Video: Day Ten of US President Trump's Impeachment Trial
    US Senate Votes Against Calling Additional Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial
    US Senate Moves Final Trump Impeachment Vote to Wednesday
    ‘Middle Schooler’: Moment Schumer Shushes Kamala Harris at Impeachment Press Conference Goes Viral
    Pelosi Slams Senators Who Voted Against Witnesses at Impeachment Trial as Trump’s 'Accomplices'
    Tags:
    impeachment, prediction, Super Bowl, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vivid Colours of Russia's Arctic Night: Mother Nature Displays Magnificent Northern Lights
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse