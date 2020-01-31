Register
17:06 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Newton, Iowa, U.S., January 30, 2020

    Biden Spoke Out Against Witnesses in 1999 Impeachment Trial, Report Says, Amid Current Trump Probe

    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Impeachment Probe Against President Trump (16)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107819/17/1078191752.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001311078193240-biden-spoke-out-against-witnesses-in-1999-impeachment-trial-report-says/

    Joe Biden is currently at the heart of the Democratic Party’s effort to impeach President Donald Trump who has repeatedly denied the abuse of power accusations against him, slamming the impeachment probe as a hoax and a political witch hunt.

    Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden argued strongly against additional witnesses and evidence ahead of the 1999 impeachment proceeding against then-US President Bill Clinton, according to Biden’s memo obtained by Politico. The Biden campaign declined to elaborate on the matter on Friday.

    In the four-page document sent to fellow Democrats in January 1999, then-Senator Biden cited historical precedents related to impeachment cases, claiming that “the Senate need not hold a full-blown trial”.

    “The Senate may dismiss articles of impeachment without holding a full trial or taking new evidence. Put another way, the Constitution does not impose on the Senate the duty to hold a trial. In a number of previous impeachment trials, the Senate has reached the judgment that its constitutional role as a sole trier of impeachments does not require it to take new evidence or hear live witness testimony”, he asserted.

    Biden focused on the same topic during an interview with CNN's "Larry King Live”, making it clear that he was "open to the prospect of witnesses" but only if House Republicans “make a case as to why they didn't see any need for any witnesses and now they think they should call witnesses”.

    Vice President Joe Biden, left, accompanied by former President Bill Clinton walk carefully off Air Force Two during a rainstorm,, upon their arrival in Youngstown, Ohio, for a campaign stop, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012.
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    Vice President Joe Biden, left, accompanied by former President Bill Clinton walk carefully off Air Force Two during a rainstorm,, upon their arrival in Youngstown, Ohio, for a campaign stop, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012.

    The Politico report comes after Biden tweeted in late December that he has no plans to testify at the upcoming Senate impeachment trial against President Trump, doubling down on earlier remarks in which he said he would not do so even if subpoenaed.

    “In my 40 years in public life, I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office – unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence – cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests. But I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial”, Biden pointed out.

    Democrats’ Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

    He remains at the centre of the Democratic Party effort to impeach Trump over an abuse of office, in line with a probe launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in September 2019.

    The Democrats accuse Trump of “pressuring” President Volodymyr Zelensky to stage a criminal inquiry into alleged corrupt activities of Biden’s son Hunter in Ukraine, currently calling for more witnesses to testify against POTUS in the Senate trial. 

    According to Trump’s opponents, the president threatened to withhold close to $400 million in military aid to Kiev unless the inquiry was launched.

    Trump, for his part, rejects all the accusations, labelling the impeachment proceedings as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

    Topic:
    Impeachment Probe Against President Trump (16)

    Related:

    What’s in Store for Impeachment Trial as Trump’s Team Prepares to Address the House?
    Trump Won’t Be Impeached as Charges Don’t Violate US Constitution – Prof.
    Day 4: Opening Arguments in Trump Impeachment Trial - Video
    Tags:
    witnesses, proceedings, Senate, impeachment, trial, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse