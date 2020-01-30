Day Nine of Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial in Senate - Video

Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against President Trump in autumn last year following a whistleblower's complaint that the US president had allegedly pressed his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky to investigate former US Vice-President Joe Biden and his son Hunter regarding their business activities in Ukraine.

The US Senate is holding a question-and-answer session in Washington as President Donald Trump's impeachment trial enters its ninth day.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave Democrats and Republicans 24 hours each to deliver their opening arguments (the process took more than three days). Later, Senators were given a total of 16 hours to submit their questions in written form to House prosecutors or the White House defence team.

Trump is facing an impeachment trial for abuse of power, which Democrats insist took place during his phone call with Ukraine's President Zelensky in summer 2019, and obstruction of justice - for interfering with the investigation into the call. Trump, who slams the trial as a "witch hunt", is widely expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.

