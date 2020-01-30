Day Nine of Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial in Senate - Video

The US Senate is holding a question-and-answer session in Washington as President Donald Trump's impeachment trial enters its ninth day.
Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave Democrats and Republicans 24 hours each to deliver their opening arguments (the process took more than three days). Later, Senators were given a total of 16 hours to submit their questions in written form to House prosecutors or the White House defence team.
Trump is facing an impeachment trial for abuse of power, which Democrats insist took place during his phone call with Ukraine's President Zelensky in summer 2019, and obstruction of justice - for interfering with the investigation into the call. Trump, who slams the trial as a "witch hunt", is widely expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more
All comments
Show new comments (0)