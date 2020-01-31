Register
06:40 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    High-Profile US Senator Says 'No' to Vote for Additional Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107810/64/1078106495.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001311078186141-high-profile-us-senator-says-no-to-vote-for-additional-witnesses-in-trump-impeachment-trial/

    Thursday saw Day Nine of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, during which senators were given a total of 16 hours to submit their questions in written form to House prosecutors or the White House defence team.

    Republican Senator Lamar Alexander has announced his readiness to vote against calling for additional witnesses and documents at the impeachment trial of President Trump.

    In a statement on Thursday, Alexander, a close friend of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, claimed that “there is no need for more evidence to prove that the president asked Ukraine to investigate [former Vice President] Joe Biden and his son, Hunter; he said this on television on 3 October 2019, and during his 25 July 2019 telephone call with the president of Ukraine”.

    He also argued that there is enough evidence to conclude that POTUS “withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens”.

    “The House managers have proved this with what they call a ‘mountain of overwhelming evidence.’ There is no need to consider further the frivolous second article of impeachment that would remove the president for asserting his constitutional prerogative to protect confidential conversations with his close advisers,” Alexander said.

    He also asserted that Trump’s “inappropriate” move “to ask foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation conduct […] undermines the principle of equal justice under the law”.

    At the same time, the senator insisted that the Senate is not authorised to impeach Trump and ban him from the ballot just for “inappropriate” behaviour.

    “Our founding documents provide for duly elected presidents who serve with ‘the consent of the governed,’ not at the pleasure of the United States Congress. Let the people decide,” Alexander pointed out.

    Senate to Vote on More Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

    The Senate is expected to vote Friday or Saturday on whether to allow additional witnesses and evidence in the impeachment trial against Trump, with the Democrats pinning high hopes on Alexander, who they thought could help them to reach a 51-vote majority necessary to subpoena the witnesses.

    On Thursday, Republican Senator Susan Collins indicated intent to vote for calling witnesses and documents, with her colleague  Mitt Romney due to announce the same move later on Friday.

    Thursday saw Day Nine of the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump, who has repeatedly denied the Democrats’ accusations that he “pressured” Ukraine to probe former US Vice President and current presidential hopeful President Joe Biden over alleged corruption, something that the Democrats allege is tantamount to abuse of power.

    POTUS, in turn, slammed the impeachment proceedings as  another "witch-hunt" against him in a bid to reverse the results of the 2016 election, urging in numerous Twitter messages that people read the memo of his phone call with Zelensky and put an end to the "impeachment hoax".

    Related:

    Trump Sets Presidential Record for Most Tweets in a Day as Impeachment Trial Gets Underway
    Rand Paul Offers Trump Ticket to Impeachment Trial to See ‘Corrupt Faces’ of Dems
    Prof on Trump Impeachment Trial: 'There Clearly Is a Complete Breakdown in Party Politics'
    Adam Schiff Roasted for ‘Senators’ Heads on the Pike’ Reference Over Trump Impeachment Trial
    Tags:
    witnesses, impeachment, trial, Senate, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse