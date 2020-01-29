Indian Gov't Mocked Online for Advising Sesame Oil Drops for Preventing Coronavirus

New Delhi (Sputnik) - Originating in Wuhan, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 6,000 people worldwide.

Netizens have been mocking the Indian Government for suggesting putting two drops of sesame oil in each nostril daily in the morning and massaging the scalp and chest with chamomile oil to prevent catching the coronavirus.

While India is following the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, the country’s Research Councils under the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) have issued a statement highlighting traditional methods that will help people to fight coronavirus.

​The twitterati couldn’t help but mock the measures suggested by the ministry.

​No cases of coronavirus have been identified in India so far. India’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. Private airliner IndiGo and national carrier Air India on Wednesday cancelled flights to and from China to prevent the spread of the disease.

Countries across the globe are taking several measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading by issuing travel advisories and setting-up screening tests at airports.

Among the confirmed 6,078 patients, 132 have died, 115 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, according to China’s state-run Global Times news website’s live update.