Register
06:24 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Bollywood actress Dia Mirza poses on the green carpet at 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 June 2018

    ‘I Don't Need Paper’: Bollywood’s Dia Mirza Breaks Down During Climate Change Speech - Video

    © AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107812/57/1078125740.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202001281078158243-i-dont-need-paper-bollywoods-dia-mirza-breaks-down-during-climate-change-speech---video/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza, who was once crowned with Miss Asia Pacific 2000, recently became UN Environment’s Goodwill Ambassador for India. She has been actively working on social causes while continuing to have a presence in the world of fashion.

    The 38-year-old actress Dia Mirza, while addressing a session on the “Climate Emergency” at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival, got emotional and broke down on stage during her speech.

    The actress was in tears and said in a feeble voice, “Don’t hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance.”

    Mirza also refused to take the tissue offered to her by volunteers and said she doesn’t need paper while subtly underlining her cause on stage.

    Later, when asked about her emotional outburst, the actress said that she was disturbed by the death of NBA player Kobe Bryant, whom she used to follow. The American basketball legend died, along with his daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore, and seven others, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday (26 January).

    However, her resulting emotional outburst failed to tug on the heart-strings of the trolling brigade, who went all out and mocked the actress, calling her “Indian Greta” and questioned her lifestyle, sharing pictures of the wooden flooring of her house and leather jackets.

    ​The annual Jaipur Literature Festival is held in the capital city of Rajasthan state, where a large number of writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, athletes and entertainers assemble and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.

    The actress, who made her Bollywood debut on the big screen in the 2001 release “Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein”, has given a number of hit films like “Dus”, “Lage Raho Munnabhai” and “Sanju”.  She was recently given the prestigious role of National Goodwill Ambassador by the UN to further spread the message on priority areas including clean air, clean seas, wildlife protection and climate change. The actress last worked in the film "Shoebite" in 2019 and "Sanju" in 2018. She has actively worked for Cancer Patients Aid Association and Spastics Society of India, and spread awareness on HIV and the prevention of selective abortion targeting females with the government of Andhra Pradesh. 

     

    Related:

    Muslim Cleric Issues Fatwa Against Bollywood Film Director for 'Showing Quran in Bad Light'
    Bollywood Actress and Former Beauty Queen Dia Mirza Reveals She Faced Stalker When Younger
    Bollywood’s Kangana Hits Bullseye Again With ‘Panga’, Fans Shower Love on the ‘Epic Mother Tale’
    Tags:
    crying, Greta Thunberg, speech, climate change, India, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse