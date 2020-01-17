Violent Vandal in Connecticut Bloomingdale's Caught on Tape

A violent rampage inside a Bloomingdale's store in Connecticut reportedly occurred around 6:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday at The SoNo Collection Mall, on 100 Water Street in Norwalk. A surveillance cam caught the brawler trashing counters and assaulting a security guard.

The man, reportedly identified as Justin Gilbertie, entered the cosmetics department of the luxury store and almost instantly began to destroy display units, according to ABC7.

​A security guard attempted to stop the rampage but was punched by the brawler, who continued to crush the interior of the store. Another sentinel reportedly tried to pepper spray the vandal, but the effort was apparently futile because the annihilation of goods continued.

Shocking video shows a man destroying cosmetic counters and knocking over display units inside a Bloomingdale's store in Connecticut with police saying he also punched a security guard before officers arrived

Local police eventually responded, detaining the unruly customer after a brief struggle. The man was reportedly charged with two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and breach of peace.

The motives of his rampage remain unclear.