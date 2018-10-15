The Ghost of Googly-Eyed Greene: US Authorities Stumped Over Statue Vandal Caper

While the city government treats the incident seriously and appears intent on locating the culprit, a number of social media users chose to poke fun at the city officials, wondering if the whole thing wasn’t blown out of proportion.

The Savannah City Government is looking for whoever is responsible for a truly heinous crime – putting a pair of googly eyes on a historic statue in the city’s downtown.

The city officials are even appealing to the public via social media to help locate the perp.

"Who did this?! Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare. It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime"” the government wrote on its official Facebook page, urging people to come forward and help find the perpetrator.

A number of social media users however were apparently amused by the city officials’ reaction and went on to make fun of it.