Unknown Vandals Deface Tina Turner Mural with Nazi Swastika

A Tina Turner mural in North Carolina has been defaced with a swastika, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported on Thursday.

Employees of Static Age Records, a store in Asheville, told the newspaper that they saw someone draw the Nazi symbol on the mural earlier this week. It was revealed later that three of the swastika's arms were pointed in the wrong direction.

“This is a widely inclusive, safe space,” store owner Jesse McSwain told the Citizen Times. “Hate speech will get you out the door.”

Store workers reportedly contacted the police department about the incident. A department official told the newspaper that the incident is being investigated.

In other news: My favorite local liberal-haven, Asheville, saw a Nazi deface a beautiful Tina Turner mural. The idiot couldn't even manage the orientation of the 4 shapes that make up the symbol. So much for the "master race".https://t.co/6zKfnpqvaM pic.twitter.com/SbrIDeAglm — Gerald Burke (@GeraldFIngBurke) December 27, 2019

McSwain painted over the swastika using black paint on Thursday, the paper reported. He told the Citizen Times he is thinking about rotating in a new mural of Israeli artist Charlie Megira. Static Age's storefront has long depicted murals done by a local artist, according to The Citizen Times.