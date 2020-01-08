Majority of Rapes, Harassment Happen Here: Kangana Ranaut’s Sister's Jab at Bollywood

New Delhi (Sputnik): Several Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Konkona Sen have taken the streets of Delhi and Mumbai to voice anguish over Sunday evening's attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students.

As Bollywood celebs are venting their disappointment about an attack on JNU students over the weekend, Rangoli Chandel, the sister of Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, has taken a dig at the film industry on social media.

In a series of tweets, she said the film industry is like a “gutter with the majority of rapes and harassment happening here”. The actress also added that people in the industry have the most black money along with the most atrocious things that happen in the name of art.

Rangoli also stated that most are the puppets of the movie mafia and sought to know how they can teach somebody about running the country.

​She stated that “one or two decades ago the industry was being run by underworld dons, they openly extorted money from everyone, women were forced to sleep with them and men who raised a voice were shot openly”.

​She questioned the stars who were seen during protests, asking why they never raised their voices in such situations and stated that only a handful of people in the industry like superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and her sister Kangana Ranaut were sensible enough to speak up.

​Rangoli was venting her anger in view of the celebrities protesting against the violence that occurred at India’s premier university JNU.