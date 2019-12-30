Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut Sends Legal Notice to Forbes India for Showing Her Low Income

New Delhi (Sputnik): Forbes India has recently unveiled a list of 100 celebrities, ranking Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut at 70th position with an annual income of Rs. 17.5 crores (over $2.4 million). Soon after the report was released, the actress’s manager called it a “fraud” since Kangana pays more than the amount mentioned in taxes.

Rangoli Chandel, who is Kangana’s sister and manager, has sent a legal notice to Forbes India on behalf of the actress for claiming an incorrect income and asked for an explanation on how they came to that figure.

She has also shared a picture of the legal notice sent to Forbes on her Twitter handle addressed to entrepreneur Raghav Bahl.

Dear ⁦@forbes_india⁩ our legal team has sent this notice to you, we haven’t received a reply yet, please tell us what are your sources and how come you claim to know Kangana’s income and financial worth, please reply fast or face the consequences 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7XttYh9lSJ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 29, 2019

Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Forbes India has ranked celebrities on the basis of an aggregate of the estimated earnings and their calculated fame quotient, via print and social media reach. Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli took the top spot.

However, Raghav Bahl reacted to her notice saying that he has not been associated with Forbes India since 2014.

.@Rangoli_A, this is to bring to your attention that I (i.e. Raghav Bahl) am not associated with @Network18Group or @forbes_india since June 2014, in any capacity. — Raghav Bahl (@Raghav_Bahl) December 29, 2019

​Soon after Rangoli posted photograph of the legal notice, netizens started trolling her with hilarious comments.

Yeh kaisa lawyer pakda hai tumne didi 😂. Woh 17 crore and 5 lacs hai (17.05) not 17.50 crores 😂😂 — Wake up Sid 💥 (@sidddtweets) December 29, 2019

now it seems you think that kangana can replace Mukesh ambani as well. — Sejal Mhatre (@sejalmhatre521) December 20, 2019