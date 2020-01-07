Twitterstorm as Bollywood Superstar Saif Ali Khan Mimics Marilyn Monroe's Iconic 'Flying Skirt' Pose

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, known for such hits as “Cocktail”, “Race”, “Love Aaj Kal”, “Omkara” and “Salaam Namaste”, is back in action with his next film “Jawaani Jaaneman”. The film will see him portraying 40 year-old father to debutante Alaia Furniturewalla who is playing his onscreen daughter.

After receiving applause for the first poster of “Jawaani Jaaneman” which saw Saif Ali Khan sleeping with two women by his side, makers of the upcoming movie have released a new one featuring the actor and Alaia Furniturewalla, who is about to make her Bollywood debut.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared the poster on his Twitter account, captioning the image as "A little quirk, a little sass, and too much funk! #JawaaniJaaneman trailer out on 9th January!"

In the new poster, Saif dons a red and white striped bathrobe, while Alaia lays down in a white top and hot shorts holding a fan in her hand.

While some called it a "much required relief from the chaotic atmosphere", others compared Saif to Marilyn Monroe, remembering her iconic pose over a Manhattan subway grate, as she tried to hold down her white dress blown upwards by the wind.

Thank God for such #Trending

like #JawaaniJaaneman on Twitter.



A much required 'relief' from the CHAOTIC atmosphere on @Twitter. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/9NhVUIOc0X — The sensible Indian (ज़रा हट के) (@BolBawaBol) January 7, 2020

Others can’t wait for the film to hit the silver screens on 31 January.

#SaifAliKhan is back in his Cocktail avatar to entertain us.. #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/IEa3OO1wZy — 𝐑𝐉 𝐒𝐡𝐰𝐞𝐭𝐚 : 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 (@shwetaredfm) January 7, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman Trailer releasing on 9th Jan.



Directed by Nitin Kakkar , Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani.



Film releasing on 31 January ! pic.twitter.com/6UwwdHrpKk — Shubham Dwivedi (@Shubham97695019) January 7, 2020

#JawaaniJaaneman New Poster... Trailer drop on 9th january... Schedule for release on 31th Jan 2020 pic.twitter.com/fJJ5pMJ8cG — Movies Insight (@MoviesInsightin) January 7, 2020

Apart from his film career spanning over two decades, Saif's role in the Netflix series “Sacred Games” has been well received by critics.