'Such a Sport': Netizens Applaud Bollywood's Hrithik Roshan as He Recalls His 'Terrible' Acting

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s “Greek God” Hrithik Roshan got a dream debut with “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai”, a film that instantly made him the most sought after face in India’s Hindi film industry, with female fans swooning over his handsome looks. However, he went on to star in several movies that became box office failures.

Recalling the film “Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon” that was released in the year 2003, Hrithik Roshan said he had “failed miserably” while trying to get into the skin of his character, named Prem.

In a recent interview with entertainment portal Film Companion, Hrithik was asked by a fan about the most difficult role he'd played and if he followed a method to get into character.

He recalled Prem, his onscreen role in “Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon”, and mentioned he found it difficult to get into the skin of an uppity and happy person.

“Yeah, and I failed terribly. There was a film that I did called ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani’ A very happy, very uppity... It doesn’t come very naturally to me...even if you try really hard, which I did.” He answered while acting in the same manner as Prem from the film and made the audience laugh out loud.

We think #HrithikRoshan taking a dig at his #MainPremKiDiwaniHoon act is the coolest thing on the Internet right now! Full conversation goes live tomorrow on our Youtube channel: https://t.co/scCwRNZFpQ. Location Courtesy: @thejgstudio. pic.twitter.com/7TSOkD4yao — Film Companion (@FilmCompanion) January 5, 2020

Hritik’s reaction garnered appreciation from netizens who said that “not many actors could laugh at themselves like that.”

Not many actors can laugh at themselves like that. He is amazingly self aware and it's so nice to see him talking about his failures instead of just the successes. A true star in every sense. LOVE YOU Hrithik! @iHrithik — amitjain002 (@amitjain002) January 5, 2020

Can’t wait to watch the whole episode.. Only time he failed his fans as far as his performance was concerned.. But what a sport to actually take dig at himself! #Respect — Ricky Sharma (@rickysharma_83) January 5, 2020

anyway... i love #MainPremKiDiwaniHoon & i love Hrithik's acting there, it's not nice to make fun of this lovely film...😐 — गलेब ❤ Katrina #Sooryavanshi #BuntyAurBabli2 (@tarahbGlebss) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik had an amazing 2019 with back to back hit films like “Super 30” and “War”.