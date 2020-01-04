Video: Russian Stunt Driver Repeats Car Jump From 007 Film ‘The Man With The Golden Gun’

A Russian stuntman recreated the amazing “corkscrew” jump from James Bond’s classic “The Man With The Golden Gun” movie, but drove instead a 1987 Russian-made Lada in the city of Gluboky in Rostov Oblast, Russia.
Russian native Evgeniy Chebotarev taught himself to perform car stunts and succeeded in achieving the famous jump on his fourth attempt, after first destroying four vehicles.
🔞С вами Ростовский Каскадер . Выполнил свой 37-й смертельный трюк «Бочка» на ВАЗ 2109 - 1987г , с канализационной трубой в салоне , трамплином из металоприемки , шлемом из алиэкспрес, с минимальным бюджетом . Это была четвёртая попытка , уничтожено 4 машины , трижды переделан трамплин . Физика ? Математика ? В гараже с пацанами , расчётом в голове и вашими подсказками . Благодаря вашему донату сократили сроки в разы , спасибо !!!! Друзья у нас слишком мало времени , если у вас есть цель, не откладывайте ее на завтра ! Этот трюк дал мне понять что всё реально , даже если у вас нет денег . Всем спасибо за поддержку !!!!! А мы идём дальше !!!! Так что вы говорите мертвая петля ?! 😉 Сварщик-Инженер-безопасность-оператор-@playerfcb Помощь - @andre.ru.09090 @britsynviktor @nairi201688 @apasnyidrug и жители посёлка.
Chebotarev posted on Instagram a video in which he wears a helmet and is sitting in the old vehicle before riding along a dirt track, up a wooden ramp and somersaulting, skidding and landing on the sandy dunes.
“This was the fourth attempt, 4 cars were destroyed, the springboard was redone three times. Physics? Maths? In the garage with the boys,” Chebotarev wrote on Instagram, adding that the “corkscrew” jump was his “37th deadly stunt”.
The original stunt was performed by professional British stuntman Terry Grant, who holds 23 world records for the longest barrel roll. Grant performed the jump with a red AMC Hornet supposed to be driven by Roger Moore in the movie.
“What motivates me? I want to be the best and be able to do all kinds of difficult and dangerous stunts. The stunt made me realise that nothing is impossible, even if you don’t have the money to do it as you would ideally like. If you have a goal, then just do it and don’t put it off for another day,” Chebotarev said, according to the Daily Mail.
