Video: Russian Stunt Driver Repeats Car Jump From 007 Film ‘The Man With The Golden Gun’

The original version of the stunt was performed in 1974 in the ninth James Bond movie, by British stuntman Terry Grant at the moment in the movie in which Moore and Clifton James jump the car across a river after they find themselves on the wrong side.

A Russian stuntman recreated the amazing “corkscrew” jump from James Bond’s classic “The Man With The Golden Gun” movie, but drove instead a 1987 Russian-made Lada in the city of Gluboky in Rostov Oblast, Russia.

Russian native Evgeniy Chebotarev taught himself to perform car stunts and succeeded in achieving the famous jump on his fourth attempt, after first destroying four vehicles.

Chebotarev posted on Instagram a video in which he wears a helmet and is sitting in the old vehicle before riding along a dirt track, up a wooden ramp and somersaulting, skidding and landing on the sandy dunes.

“This was the fourth attempt, 4 cars were destroyed, the springboard was redone three times. Physics? Maths? In the garage with the boys,” Chebotarev wrote on Instagram, adding that the “corkscrew” jump was his “37th deadly stunt”.

The original stunt was performed by professional British stuntman Terry Grant, who holds 23 world records for the longest barrel roll. Grant performed the jump with a red AMC Hornet supposed to be driven by Roger Moore in the movie.

“What motivates me? I want to be the best and be able to do all kinds of difficult and dangerous stunts. The stunt made me realise that nothing is impossible, even if you don’t have the money to do it as you would ideally like. If you have a goal, then just do it and don’t put it off for another day,” Chebotarev said, according to the Daily Mail.