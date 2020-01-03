Video: Strong Winds Send Amazon Prime Truck Skidding Across Highway, Smashing Barriers

The incident was recorded by car dash cam of Daryl Orr, who was driving behind the delivery truck. Orr, who posted the footage on Twitter, said that although the 70mph-speed wind was making the truck “move over to the right shoulder”, the truck driver didn’t pull over and he “even passed other trucks”.
Watch as this @amazon Prime truck loses control in front of me due to extreme high winds on I-25 on the Colorado/Wyoming border moments ago @DenverChannel @Denver7Traffic @abc pic.twitter.com/c8TZcXBrUL— Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 1, 2020
Daryl Orr posted three different videos of the Amazon Company truck struggling with winds. One of the videos shows how the “extreme high winds” made the vehicle, which was travelling near the border with Wyoming State, skid across the highway, destroying the inner barriers of the road.
Orr said that the driver of the Amazon Prime delivery truck “drove for a long time like this” before he appeared to have lost control of the truck. The driver did not seem in the video to have been injured due to the incident.
Prior to him losing control he didn't pull over. He even passed other trucks.. pic.twitter.com/LkdJYAlPT6— Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 1, 2020
More unseen video of yesterday's Prime Truck with 70mph wind pushing him. Watch as he passes to vehicles making them move over to the right shoulder. In Colorado, 1 mile before the Wyoming state line. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/alUV4CBW83— Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 2, 2020
