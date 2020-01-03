Video: Strong Winds Send Amazon Prime Truck Skidding Across Highway, Smashing Barriers

An Amazon delivery truck driver lost control of the vehicle in the I-25 carriageway near Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday due to heavy winds, which skidded the truck across the highway, smashing the central barriers.

The incident was recorded by car dash cam of Daryl Orr, who was driving behind the delivery truck. Orr, who posted the footage on Twitter, said that although the 70mph-speed wind was making the truck “move over to the right shoulder”, the truck driver didn’t pull over and he “even passed other trucks”.

Watch as this @amazon Prime truck loses control in front of me due to extreme high winds on I-25 on the Colorado/Wyoming border moments ago @DenverChannel @Denver7Traffic @abc pic.twitter.com/c8TZcXBrUL — Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 1, 2020

Daryl Orr posted three different videos of the Amazon Company truck struggling with winds. One of the videos shows how the “extreme high winds” made the vehicle, which was travelling near the border with Wyoming State, skid across the highway, destroying the inner barriers of the road.

Orr said that the driver of the Amazon Prime delivery truck “drove for a long time like this” before he appeared to have lost control of the truck. The driver did not seem in the video to have been injured due to the incident.

Prior to him losing control he didn't pull over. He even passed other trucks.. pic.twitter.com/LkdJYAlPT6 — Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 1, 2020