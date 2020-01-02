Video: Man Imitates Fireworks With Mouth and Plastic Bowl

This is not your ordinary attention-seeking New Year's party-goer - complete with Dr Seuss hat, napalm-orange glo-stick, rainbow tights and high heels - as is clearly demonstrated in a video that will either make his mother weep or feel pride.

A man, allegedly in Russia, was caught on tape imitating sounds similar to those made by exploding fireworks using only his mouth and a plastic bowl. To make the audio resemblance more realistic, the interestingly-talented individual demonstrated his skills as real fireworks detonated in the background.

The short clip shows a man standing near an open window in a high-story apartment house as fireworks continuously explode in the street. The person whistles, simulating the humming sound of a flying petard and then abruptly makes a loud bang with a plastic bowl that he slams on the windowsill.

The man repeats his peculiar actions several times before the clip ends. The muted laughter of a spontaneous audience, purportedly in appreciation of, or maybe in gratitude for finishing, his audio interpretation of fireworks, is also audible in the video.

The identity of the unknown performance artist, as well as his location and the time and date of the act, is not known.