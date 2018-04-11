Greek Pyrotechnics Imitate Ottoman Forces Browbeating

Pyrotechnicians have prepared an entire fire-show with firecrackers and fireworks for the residents of Kalamata as part of traditional Orthodox Easter celebrations.

It took months to make preparations for the great show commemorating the 1821 Greek War of Independence. Members of the pyrotechnic team danced while waving fireworks in memory of when the local people used real explosives to drive away the Ottoman forces. The Greek War of Independence, also known as the Greek Revolution was a victorious war of independence started by Greek revolutionaries against the Ottoman Empire between 1821 and 1830.

Kalamata is the second most populous city of the Peloponnesian peninsula, after Patras, in southern Greece.