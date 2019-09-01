Golden Retriever Imitates Sound of Siren

Of course, the dog first listens, remembering whether this sound is familiar it. But after a few seconds the doggie howls easily, imitating the siren. Watch this!
This is yet another example why goldens are considered intelligent canines.
This Golden Retriever puppy has perfect pitch, and besides, it can play imitate sounds. The owner of the dog made a video where puppy hearing a siren could easily portray it.
Octopuses are notable for their ability to change their skin colour in order to blend in with their environment. So, if you are a diver and want to encounter this fascinating sea creature, get ready to play hide and seek with an octopus as it has some defensive mechanisms which help it remain unnoticed for a long time.
This Shiba Inu has learned a new trick! In order to get a treat, this cute Shiba Inu must first ring a bell. As seen in the video, this clever canine quickly comprehended the rules of the “game”.
What do you need to get distracted? Social media, messengers and all this stuff, right? Animals do not need anything of the kind - at least this cute golden retriever puppy finds the tiniest detail around it worth paying attention to.
That moment when you realize you’ve watched Adam Sandler’s 1998 comedy hit “The Waterboy” one too many times.
