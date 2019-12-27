‘I Don’t Give a F**k’: Amir Khan Reacts After Haters Hijack His Christmas Family Photo

Christmas was initially celebrated only by Christians but has now come to be a secular family holiday. Amir Khan, a practising Muslim, gets into the Christmas spirit every year, which earns him some scorn from fellow believers.

British boxing superstar Amir Khan has been stunned by the abuse he received after sharing a family Christmas photo.

The former unified light-welterweight world champ posed alongside his wife and daughters, all dressed in matching pajamas with reindeer antlers, near a Christmas tree in an Instagram post published on Wednesday.

The touching photo was soon targeted by commenters, who rushed to remind Khan that Christmas is not a Muslim tradition. Some of the comments read “fear Allah” and denounced Khan as a “bloody disgrace to our religion”, while others accused him of committing shirk, the sin of idolatry in Islam.

The 33-year-old boxer, who was born in Britain into a Muslim Pakistani family, delivered his response to haters in a tweet on Thursday.

He said: “So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter and Instagram for wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people ‘I don’t give a f**k’”.

So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people ‘I don’t give a f**k’ — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) December 26, 2019

Khan met a similar reaction in the last two years after he posted Christmas-themed pictures on social media. In 2017, he even received death threats over a photo of a Christmas tree in his home.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, also a devout Muslim, has likewise come under fire for a photo of his family in front of a Christmas tree.