Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Leaves Fans Ecstatic With Family Christmas Photo

Egypt-born footballer Mohamed Salah is considered one of the best players in the world, but he rarely opens up about the details of his personal life.

Liverpool club’s forward Mohamed Salah just gave a rare glimpse into his family life by sharing a Christmas photo of his wife and 5-year-old daughter on his Instagram account. The Egypt-born football player is known for not being too open about his personal life and almost never shares any pictures of his wife Maggi, so the post unsurprisingly left his nearly 35 million followers in flames, with an astonishing 2,5 million likes in just several hours.

In the snap, Salah is pictured posing in front of a Christmas tree barefoot, with his arms around his wife and daughter Makka, who was born in 2014.

“Beautiful family”, one of the most popular comments under the post was.

Some of Salah’s followers, however, noted that it was strange for the Muslim player to celebrate the Christian religious holiday.

“Salah you're a Muslim so how come you celebrate Christmas??????? It's not allowed to celebrate Christmas when you are a Muslim. But I respect all religions”, one of the users made the comment, which was left unanswered by the player.

In October, the 27-year-old footballer had shared some cute pictures of his daughter celebrating her birthday in Moana-cartoon style.

Maggi and Makka were earlier spotted in public while attending Salah’s latest game against the Wolves in May. Then, his daughter confidently ran out onto the pitch to dribble the ball following the match, and then took a shot with her father holding the Golden Boot award he received at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Salah joined the English club Liverpool in 2017, and his team’s next game will be held on 26 December against Leicester City.