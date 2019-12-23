Register
22:39 GMT +323 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Song Joong-ki & Song Hye-kyo

    Only Lovers Left Alive: K-Pop and K-Drama Romances and Break-Ups of 2019

    © Photo : KBS World TV/ YouTube
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107775/38/1077753866.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201912231077753580-all-about-k-pop-and-k-drama-romances-and-break-ups-in-2019/

    The outgoing year 2019 can really be described as having been filled with breakups, but it had a little romance, too. Here is a summary of the past year.

    The End of Song-Song Couple

    Famous actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, who fans called the "Song-Song couple", shocked everyone with their sudden divorce in 2019. Song Joong-ki's representative submitted the request and stated to the Korean press that the pair wants to get divorced in June. The Song-Song couple married back in 2017, having grown close on the set of the K-drama “Descendants of the Sun” in 2016, and their chemistry brought enormous success to the TV series all over the world, being awarded for its popularity. The official reason for the divorce is differences in personality.

    The news really broke the hearts of fans:

    Ahn Jae-hyun, Ku Hye-sun & Not Sexy Nipples

    Another famous actor couple began dating in 2015 while making the K-drama “Blood”; they confirmed their relationship and married in 2016. Suddenly, Ahn Jae-hyun and Ku Hye-sun announced their divorce in August after three years of marriage.

    The divorce was followed by a series of controversies, when the actors made competing for accusations against each other on SNS, leaving netizens in shock, revealing intimate details about their private life. For example, according to Ku Hye-sun, one of the reasons that Ahn Jae-hyun asked his wife for a divorce was because her nipples were not sexy.

    On 1 September, Ku Hye-sun announced her retirement from the industry via Instagram and ended her contract with HB Entertainment. Ahn Jae-hyun, meanwhile, deleted all the posts on his Instagram in order not to harm the promotion of his latest drama “Love with Flaws”, which was released on 27 November.

    Fans were left divided, supporting the two sides, leading to an even bigger mess:

    Lovey-Dovey Kang Daniel and TWICE’s Jihyo

    In August, South Korean news portal Dispatch, well-known for its relationship revelations, broke the Internet with news that Kang Daniel and Jihyo of TWICE were seen on a date in the neighbourhood of Hannam in Seoul. According to the report, the couple began dating at the beginning of the year and have since been meeting more than once a week.

    Jihyo’s agency JYP Entertainment and Kang Daniel’s agency KONNECT Entertainment confirmed that the couple was dating the same day. Kang Daniel even left a long apology letter for causing so much worry among his fans.

    Fans of both idols mostly took the news favourably and the two are still together - or at least no news of separation has appeared.

    Fast but Hot: Kai from EXO and Jennie from Blackpink

    Back on 1 January, the year 2019 started with breaking news for all K-pop fans: the main dancer of EXO, Kai, and the main rapper of Blackpink, Jennie, were seen dating. Photos of the two idols on their date were released by Dispatch, which has a tradition of revealing celebrities' relationships on New Year.

    According to the report, the two artists spent time together in Paris in October 2018 on Fashion Week, where Jennie was at the Chanel show representing the brand, while Kai was the ambassador of Gucci. In November, Dispatch spotted the two celebrities on a date. The tabloid also reported that Kai visited Jennie on 2 December after returning from a trip to Hawaii.

    EXO’s agency SM Entertainment and Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed that Kai and Jennie were dating, shocking the fans of both idols.  

    But after just one month of dating, on 25 January, the two artists reportedly broke up and decided to focus on their careers. For now, it has not been confirmed by the agencies that both idols are involved in a relationship. 

    Those who supported the star couple are still trying to find connections to show that they are still dating. 

    Even though Kai and Jennie didn't date for very long, they tinted the whole year. Now, everyone is waiting to see whose romance Dispatch will reveal to the public. 

    Tags:
    romance, drama, k-pop
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Feel It in the Air: Holiday Spirit Endows Capitals Worldwide With Sparkling Looks
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse