Netizens Blast Bill Cosby's Publicist for Calling Eddie Murphy a 'Hollywood Slave' After SNL Taunts

Murphy was a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984. In 2015 he made a short appearance on an episode dedicated to the show’s 40th anniversary, but did not perform in sketches. At the time, he reportedly refused to appear in a sketch where he would have impersonated Cosby.

Netizens attacked Bill Cosby’s publicist for calling actor and standup comedian Eddie Murphy a “Hollywood slave” after the latter took a jab at Cosby as he hosted the Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live. In his opening monologue, the 58-year-old, who appeared in SNL’s Yuletide episode for the first time in 35 years this weekend, spoke about changes that occurred during his absence and how he became a father of 10 kids that are his “whole life now”.

Murphy then noted that 30 years ago, he would never have believed that he would become a “boring, stay-at-home dad” while Bill Cosby would end up in jail.

​Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt criticized Murphy for his disparaging remarks about the comedian, who was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, noting that Cosby broke colour barriers in the entertainment industry so that Murphy and other African-American comedians could showcase their talents.

"One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave," Wyatt wrote on Bill Cosby’s Instagram account.

Social media users were livid with the statement saying it was unfair to criticise Murphy for taking a jab at the disgraced comedian and former Jello promoter, who had been accused of rape and/or sexual assault by sixty women.

​Others noted that Murphy had no intention of attacking Cosby, whom he once cited as his influence, and noted that his comment was an example of a perfect comedy.

​One user stressed that Cosby, who won nine Grammy awards for best comedy albums and four Emmys, was way funnier than Murphy when he was his age.

​Others wondered why Cosby, who was ordered to register as a sex offender, still has a publicisit…

​Incidentally it is not the first time Murphy had come under criticism from Cosby. In his 1987 special, called Raw, Murphy told his audience how Cosby called him and chastised for being “too dirty” and using profanities in his show.

​During his appearance on the recent Saturday Night Live episode, Murphy was joined by other prominent comedians like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan. Judging by comments on social media, it seems that the 58-year-old delivered an impressive show.

​Bill Cosby became a household name in the 1980s with his sitcom, The Cosby Show. His popularity was so great that he was even dubbed “America’s Dad”.

In 2018, he was sentenced to three to ten years in prison for sexual assault and was ordered to register as sex offender. At least 50 women accused the comedian of drugging and raping them over a span of several decades. Cosby claimed he is innocent and his lawyer called his trial the most “racist and sexist” in the history of the United States.