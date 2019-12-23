Register
13:32 GMT +323 December 2019
    Eddie Murphy Returns to NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 35-Year Absence

    Netizens Blast Bill Cosby's Publicist for Calling Eddie Murphy a 'Hollywood Slave' After SNL Taunts

    Murphy was a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1980 to 1984. In 2015 he made a short appearance on an episode dedicated to the show’s 40th anniversary, but did not perform in sketches. At the time, he reportedly refused to appear in a sketch where he would have impersonated Cosby.

    Netizens attacked Bill Cosby’s publicist for calling actor and standup comedian Eddie Murphy a “Hollywood slave” after the latter took a jab at Cosby as he hosted the Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live. In his opening monologue, the 58-year-old, who appeared in SNL’s Yuletide episode for the first time in 35 years this weekend, spoke about changes that occurred during his absence and how he became a father of 10 kids that are his “whole life now”.

    Murphy then noted that 30 years ago, he would never have believed that he would become a “boring, stay-at-home dad” while Bill Cosby would end up in jail.

    ​Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt criticized Murphy for his disparaging remarks about the comedian, who was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, noting that Cosby broke colour barriers in the entertainment industry so that Murphy and other African-American comedians could showcase their talents.

    "One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave," Wyatt wrote on Bill Cosby’s Instagram account.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Bill Cosby’s Publicist, Andrew Wyatt, responds to Eddie Murphy’s SNL Monologue: “Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.” #NotFunnySNL #SNL #FarFromFinished #FreeBillCosby #BillCosby

    Публикация от Bill Cosby (@billcosby)

    Social media users were livid with the statement saying it was unfair to criticise Murphy for taking a jab at the disgraced comedian and former Jello promoter, who had been accused of rape and/or sexual assault by sixty women.

    ​Others noted that Murphy had no intention of attacking Cosby, whom he once cited as his influence, and noted that his comment was an example of a perfect comedy.

    ​One user stressed that Cosby, who won nine Grammy awards for best comedy albums and four Emmys, was way funnier than Murphy when he was his age.

    ​Others wondered why Cosby, who was ordered to register as a sex offender, still has a publicisit…

    ​Incidentally it is not the first time Murphy had come under criticism from Cosby. In his 1987 special, called Raw, Murphy told his audience how Cosby called him and chastised for being “too dirty” and using profanities in his show.

    During his appearance on the recent Saturday Night Live episode, Murphy was joined by other prominent comedians like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan. Judging by comments on social media, it seems that the 58-year-old delivered an impressive show.

    ​Bill Cosby became a household name in the 1980s with his sitcom, The Cosby Show. His popularity was so great that he was even dubbed “America’s Dad”.

    In 2018, he was sentenced to three to ten years in prison for sexual assault and was ordered to register as sex offender. At least 50 women accused the comedian of drugging and raping them over a span of several decades. Cosby claimed he is innocent and his lawyer called his trial the most “racist and sexist” in the history of the United States.

    Tags:
    rape, sexual assault, Bill Cosby
