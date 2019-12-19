New Delhi (Sputnik): Popularly known as ‘Rickshawali’ (rickshaw puller) Youtuber Anisha Dixit usually makes fun videos and Vlogs with a focus on girl-centric comedy. She usually discusses controversial topics like sex, women's struggles and relationships. Her Youtube channel has over 2 million subscribers.

Anisha got an opportunity to meet former American President Barack Obama in Singapore, which she described as the opportunity of a lifetime. During the meeting, she thanked the popular world leader for being the “hope of millions of people”.

The popular Indian YouTuber and vlogger met Obama when she took part in a panel discussion called the Meet and Greet session with Obama and congratulated him for being the light and hope of millions of people.

She said meeting the former US president "in person was an opportunity of a lifetime".

"The moment I saw him I told him that I love him and Michelle Obama (former first lady) and thanked him for being the light and hope of millions of people,” Indian news agency IANS quoted Anisha as saying in a statement.

She described the conversation with him as "inspiring", "powerful" and "life-changing".

She also thanked Youtube India and Google India for giving her the “golden opportunity” to meet him in person and be part of the event titled 'In Conversation with President Barack Obama!'

"YouTube is a great platform to talk about women's empowerment, which is something I strongly believe in and have actively been fighting for over the past six years. To talk about it with an influential person like Mr Barack Obama is a great honour," Anisha added.