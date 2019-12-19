Register
05:10 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Pentagon

    ‘Absurd’ that US Congress Funds ‘Space Arms Race’ Instead of Education, Health Care - Pundit

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rudi Riet / The Pentagon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    252
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107561/46/1075614681.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912191077623437-absurd-that-us-congress-funds-space-arms-race-instead-of-education-health-care-pundit/

    With the Senate’s 86-8 vote in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Tuesday, the military spending bill moves on to US President Donald Trump. With definitely more than enough money to go above and beyond the Pentagon’s requests, one expert wonders why the same funding cannot be extended to other programs.

    Kevin Zeese, co-coordinator of Popular Resistance, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Wednesday to present his major takeaways on what he called a “horrendous budget” for the US military in the upcoming year and express where he believes the ballooning budget’s newer funds should go instead.

    “Military budgets are really not defense budgets - they’re offense budgets,” Zeese asserted to hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou on Wednesday. “The major breakthrough for the militarists is this agreement to move forward with a Space Force,” a new branch of the US military.
    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/senate-approves-enormous-pentagon-budget

    This, he pointed out, is an “incredible spur to an arms race in space,” as it ultimately lays the groundwork for the US to violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits the militarization of space - especially pertaining to nuclear arms.

    “The major purpose of the Space Force is really global dominance,” he said. “From space, a military force will be able to control everything from cell phones to ATMs to military communications.”

    Furthermore, the addition of a space force for any country would allow them to prevent other nations from entering space. This could not only present a situation in which a world power such as the US could commodify space, but may also bring the risk of nuclear weapons entering into the territory.

    Zeese contended that with the creation and funding of a US Space Force, Washington is roping the world into yet another arms race - despite already being unwilling to establish or continue nuclear treaties on Earth with Russia.

    “This is a horrendous, horrendous military budget,” he argued, speaking of the 2020 NDAA. However, if the predicted outer space arms race takes place, then it will “make these military budgets look small as that defense force develops.”

    He did note that there is one good thing within the bill: “One provision that calls for a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Venezuela.” But even that, he said, may come with a range of stipulations, considering its bipartisan backing.

    "Let's speak in facts," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said in reference to the bill, which he dubbed “Orwellian” while speaking in the House on December 11. "This defense budget is $120 billion more than what [former US President Barack] Obama left us with. That could fund free public college for every American. It could fund access to high-speed, affordable internet for every American. But it's worse. The bipartisan amendment to stop the war in Yemen: stripped by the White House. The bipartisan amendment to stop the war in Iran: stripped by the White House."

    “It’s absurd that we have these debates about ‘Medicare For All,’ and the budget debt-concerned people who all voted for this bill are saying, ‘How can we pay for it?’” Zeese highlighted. “It’s absurd that we can’t pay for ‘Health Care For All’” and have an estimated “100,000 less deaths per year,” he noted.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Inspector General Testimony Reveals FBI’s Extreme Abuse of Power
    Barack Obama's Post-Presidency Back Hand Slap; UK Elects...
    Moscow and Europe Dislike US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Measures Violate Int'l Law - Kremlin
    Pundits Point to Reasons Behind US Militarization of Civil Nord Stream 2, Warn of Impact for EU
    US Senators Warn Nord Stream 2 Contractor of Imminent 'Crushing' Sanctions
    Tags:
    National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), NDAA, military, Radio Sputnik, military budget, Space Force, space, Loud and Clear, Budget, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse