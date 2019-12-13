Register
17:45 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This video grab taken from a DoD (US Department of Defense) handout video released on December 12, 2019, shows a ballistic missile being launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California

    Watch Pentagon Test-Fire Ballistic Missile Banned by INF Treaty

    © AFP 2019 / HO / DoD
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/63/1077566360.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912131077567788-russia-us-inf-treaty-missile-test/

    Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vladimir Yermakov said that Moscow is concerned over the test of a missile by the US that was previously prohibited by the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

    US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has posted a video of a recent test of the INF Treaty-banned US ground-based missile on his Twitter page where he also noted that it had taken less than nine months, instead of the usual two years, to go from concept to launch of the projectile.

    Esper claimed that work on the missile’s test-launch began after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty earlier this year.

    His remarks came as the Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the test proves that the US has long aimed at destroying the IMF Treaty.

    “We have repeatedly said that the United States has long been preparing for violating the INF provisions. This is a speaking proof of the fact that the deal was in fact destroyed at the US initiative, which is regrettable for us,” Peskov told reporters on Friday.

    Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, in turn said that Moscow is “worried” about the test and that Russia “will certainly take this into consideration.”

    The statements were echoed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying recalling that since August 2, 2019 when the US announced withdrawing from the INF Treaty, the Pentagon has already carried out two tests of ground-based missiles.

    “This substantiates once again our previous estimates that the US has reasoned out withdrawing from the INF well in advance,” Hua said on Friday.

    Pentagon Keeps Mum on Missile Modification

    Earlier, the Pentagon declined to disclose any missile-related specifics, only stating that the test was conducted from a “static launch stand” at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

    The Department of Defence added the projectile, configured to be armed with a non-nuclear warhead, flew more than 500 miles (804 kilometres) before landing in the open ocean.

    Collapse of INF Treaty

    The INF Treaty, signed by the US and the then Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on 2 August at Washington’s initiative after the White House formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier.

    Both countries had repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometres (310 to 3,417 miles, respectively).

    In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for introducing a moratorium on the deployment of INF Treaty-covered missiles in Europe and other regions. Although NATO confirmed that it had received the proposal, the alliance said that they did not consider this offer credible.

    Related:

    Russia to Produce Non-INF Compliant Missiles After Deal Collapse, but Won't Deploy Them First - Putin
    Moscow Is Disappointed Over NATO Reaction at Putin's INF Weapon Moratorium Proposal
    Trump Boasts of Spending $2.5Trln on ‘Most Magnificent and Finest’ Arms, Nukes After INF Collapse
    Tags:
    test, ballistic missile, INF Treaty, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse