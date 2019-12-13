Wild Leopard's Casual Stroll Rocks Indian City - Video

Panic gripped the people of the northern Indian city of Jaipur when a leopard was sighted strolling through the streets and jumping from house to house on Thursday.
The videos and pictures from the city show the leopard causing mayhem in the town. Residents gathered on their rooftops and on the streets to watch the endangered leopard.
The leopard was finally rescued by forest officials after being tranquilised in a nearly 20-hour long grueling rescue operation.
The CCTV footage of the SMS School in the city showed the leopard roaming free on school premises.
#Leopard at #SMS School on Thursday evening #Jaipur. Authorities are still searching for it in the city @ashokgehlot51 @SachinPilot pic.twitter.com/yfIFIVgWTc— @parulkulshresTOI (@parulkulshres) December 13, 2019
Another chilling picture showed a leopard jumping from house to house.
Watch on camera— Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) December 12, 2019
Leopard strays into a school situated in a residential colony in #Jaipur. Was spotted last in the CCTV of Sawai Man Singh School . Forest personnel and guards on toes. Holiday declared on Friday for the students of SMS school. @DeccanHerald #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/EHYJG7lccp
CCTV footage of the house shows the leopard breaking into the resident's parking lot.
#Leopard in #sms #School #Jaipur— Vishesh Baat News (@VisheshBaat) December 12, 2019
एसएमएस स्कूल में कल अवकाश. Sms स्कूल में आखरी बार देखा गया पैंथर. वन विभाग और ट्रेंकुलाइज की टीम कर रही मौके पर जांच. नारायण निवास में एक युवक पर किया हमला. अंधेरे में पैंथर को सर्च करने में आ रही दिक्कत. इलाके में दहशत का माहौल घर में दुबके लोग pic.twitter.com/eteQNVea4R
Drones were also used to capture footage of the animal roaming wild in the city.
#Jaipur में पैंथर की दहशत, कैमरे में कैद, ड्रोन से हो रही निगरानी। #Leopard #JaipurLeopard #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/S6NgQGPpBC— Amit Saraswat (@AmitSaraswat4) December 12, 2019
