Wild Leopard's Casual Stroll Rocks Indian City - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Jaipur Forest Department swung into action after receiving information about the appearance of a wild cat in the city, near Takhteshahi Road between Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Tonk Road.

Panic gripped the people of the northern Indian city of Jaipur when a leopard was sighted strolling through the streets and jumping from house to house on Thursday.

The videos and pictures from the city show the leopard causing mayhem in the town. Residents gathered on their rooftops and on the streets to watch the endangered leopard.

The leopard was finally rescued by forest officials after being tranquilised in a nearly 20-hour long grueling rescue operation.

The CCTV footage of the SMS School in the city showed the leopard roaming free on school premises.

Another chilling picture showed a leopard jumping from house to house.

Watch on camera



Leopard strays into a school situated in a residential colony in #Jaipur. Was spotted last in the CCTV of Sawai Man Singh School . Forest personnel and guards on toes. Holiday declared on Friday for the students of SMS school. @DeccanHerald #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/EHYJG7lccp — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) December 12, 2019

CCTV footage of the house shows the leopard breaking into the resident's parking lot.

Drones were also used to capture footage of the animal roaming wild in the city.

​