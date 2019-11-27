Moment Wild Leopard Captured After it Barges into House in India - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The four-year-old wild cat was finally taken out of the house in a three-hour-long gruelling rescue operation by a Wildlife SOS team and Forest Department officials.

A leopard barged into a village house in the Indian state of Maharashtra and perched on top of a cardboard box.

The appearance of the uninvited guest caused panic amongst the villagers, prompting rescuers to jump into action.

The leopard was then sedated with a tranquilising dart and transferred to a cage before being released into the wild.