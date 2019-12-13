Be Best? Netizens Turn to Melania Trump as US President Slams Greta Thunberg Online

A number of social media users were quick to recall how Melania Trump chastised a legal expert who mentioned Trump’s 13-year old son during her testimony at the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

The name of the “Be Best” campaign against cyber-bullying, promoted by the US First Lady Melania Trump, has recently witnessed an upsurge of popularity on social media as many people used it to slam US President Donald Trump over his unflattering remarks about teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Earlier this week, Trump advised Greta to “chill” and work on her “anger management problem”, after the latter was named the Person of the Year 2019 by Time magazine.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 декабря 2019 г.

​In response, many netizens accused the president of bullying Greta and urged Melania to do something about it.

#BeBest and @FLOTUS you might want to have a discussion with your husband about treatment of children in public, I think that is a passion of yours. No? https://t.co/LhBFITN72e — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) 12 декабря 2019 г.

What a child you are Trump jealous of a 16 year old... hey Melania is this what you call Be Best?

Your husband's nothing but a coward and a bully. https://t.co/jUTVbJW4Ne — DIANE NO DM's PATS FAN 🏈🐐🏆🐶🕆🎄☃️🎁🇺🇸 (@ladydog44) 12 декабря 2019 г.

​Some were also quick to recall how Melania criticised a legal expert who mentioned Trump’s 13-year old son during her testimony at the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Melania, we agree. Children are off limits. Tell your husband to #bebest and go enroll himself in anger management instead of attacking such a brilliant and courageous teenager fighting for climate change. @GretaThunberg we got your back! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) 12 декабря 2019 г.

The difference in age between Baron Trump 13 and Greta Thunberg 16, is 3 years. Both are minors and neither should be bullied by either Prof. Pamela Karla nor Trump. Trump should “Be Best”! — Ike Lipher (@ILipher) 12 декабря 2019 г.

Heaven forbid someone mention his child by name while Trump is busy ridiculing and publicly shaming someone else’s online.



Be best https://t.co/hrFRF3dxcX — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) 12 декабря 2019 г.

​Meanwhile, Greta herself has changed her Twitter bio, which currently reads “A teenager working on her anger management problem” and “currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend”, in response to Trump’s remarks, just like she did before in response to earlier criticism from Russian President Vladimir Putin.